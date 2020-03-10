AUGUSTA—In a split, 2-1 vote, the Maine Ethics Commission decided Tuesday to launch an investigation into one of several opponents of a controversial 145-mile transmission line planned by Central Maine Power Co.

The vote to launch an investigation to determine whether Stop the Corridor should have registered as a ballot question committee or a political action committee, as it collected funds and made in-kind contributions towards a campaign that was gathering signatures for a statewide ballot question to block the corridor, came following a complaint by Clean Energy Matters, a CMP-funded political action committee that’s working to support the corridor.

Kate Knox, an attorney for Stop the Corridor, argued that her organization’s major purpose was to oppose the corridor but much of that work had been focused in the regulatory environment, trying to block environmental and other permits CMP needs to move the project forward. Stop the Corridor also has been active at the local government level convincing some 28 towns in Maine to pass moratoriums against an expansion of the power line in their territory.

While Stop the Corridor did help collect voter signatures for the ballot measure, which could head to voters in November, pending several potential legal challenges, Knox said that work was not the organization’s primary function.

Last week, Maine’s Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap certified that opponents to the corridor had collected enough valid voter signatures to place a ballot question to voters statewide, a decision likely to face additional legal challenges from CMP’s attorneys.

Knox said Newell Auger, an attorney for Clean Energy Matters, did not show any evidence that Stop the Corridor had made passing the ballot question its major purpose. But two of the three commissioners decided there was enough evidence for the commission’s staff to at least investigate whether the scope of the work being down by Stop the Corridor would require it to register as political entity under Maine’s campaign finance laws and disclose its funding sources and how those funds were being spent.

In a separate vote, the committee rejected another request by Auger that its staff investigate another power line foe, the nonprofit, Say No to NECEC, for its involvement, including some $16,000 in donations, to a political action committee, No CMP Corridor, that was set up to help advance the ballot question, which if approved by voters could stop construction of the power corridor that would largely be used to transmit electricity from Quebec to consumers in southern New England, especially Massachusetts.

This story will be updated.

