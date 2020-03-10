Calling all writers and musicians! I propose a contest to share information about preventing the spread of Coronavirus:
1) Check the facts at www.cdc.gov.
2) Put words to music and post them on youtube.
3) share your creation via social media – including the Press Herald.
Who wins? The song with the most “hits.”
For inspiration, see how the Bubonic Plague “went viral” via students (2010) after Gwen Stefani’s song “Hollaback Girl” was used to ensure that a certain lesson got learned. It’s catchy and tells it like it was (according to https://www.youtube.com/user/historyteachers)
What do we need people to know? “Keep your fingers off your face” sums up one of the Center for Disease Control’s directives. Here are a few more potential lines:
“Fist-bumping is the new handshake.”
“Hit the elevator button with your knuckle, not your palm.”
“Wash your hands” (refrain)
“Cover that cough/sneeze and toss the tissue”
“Sanitize your Smartphone/doorknobs/etc.”
“If you’re sick, stay home”
The goal is to GO viral, not BE viral.
Mariana Tupper
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: March 11-18
-
American Journal
The Universal Notebook: Should Mike Bloomberg exist?
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Reich made no claims about ‘orgone accumulator’
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Who will write the Covid19 ‘hits?’
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Early voting distorts political process
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.