ROTONDA WEST, Fla. – Alfred Camile ?Fritz? Leclerc, 81, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away from complications of Parkinson?s Disease on Feb. 28, 2020, in Venice, Florida.Fritz was born Sept. 16, 1938, in Westbrook, Maine, to his parents, Dorilas and Bertha Leclerc. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1956 and then proudly served in the Marine Corps from 1957 to 1961. In 1959 he married his beloved wife, Audrey Lavigne. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; two children, Renee, husband, Randy McAlpin and Michael, wife, Kathy Leclerc, five grandchildren, Brianna and Jared Leclerc, Dimitry, Kyle and Natasha McAlpin and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Anita Metivier, Pauline Campochiaro, Jane and husband, Hugo Torza, Angela and husband, Dick Francoeur, Phil and wife, Mary Leclerc, Roger and partner Judy, David Leclerc, and sister‐in‐law, Kathy Leclerc, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, mother, and siblings, Roland, Guy, Gerard, Norman, and Gracia.Fritz worked for S.D. Warren Paper Company and was transferred to Muskegon, Michigan in 1975.While in Muskegon he took up golf and he bowled for many years on bowling leagues. In 1978, Fritz was transferred and moved his family back to Maine. Fritz loved the Maine beaches, where he and his family spent many summers together, along with camping in Naples, Maine. He also was a member of the Westbrook Eagles and Portland Elks Club for many years. He retired in 1993 as a Finishing Department Manager and then in 1994 he and Audrey moved to Rotonda West, Florida where he continued to enjoy the hot weather and beaches. You would often see Fritz outside trimming and landscaping his yard. He always took great pride in keeping their homes looking pristine. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.The family will have a private memorial at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery.Arrangements are being made by Lemon Bay Funeral HomeCondolences can be made at: https://www.dignitymemorial.comIf you would like to donate, please donate in Memory of Fritz to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate Donate by Phone:800-708-7644Donate by Mail:Donation ProcessingThe Michael J. Fox FoundationPO Box 5014Hagerstown, MD21741-5014

