RICHMOND — State Police say a second person has been charged in connection with the murder of 48-year-old Andrew Sherman in Richmond last fall.

State Police detectives arrested 30-year-old Chanda Lilly of Augusta on Tuesday. She was charged with felony murder and taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

Police first arrested 42-year-old Tyon Shuron of Augusta on Feb. 6 and charged him with murder.

Andrew Sherman was found dead inside his Richmond home on October 11 by a concerned friend who hadn’t heard from Sherman in days. Detectives say he likely died in late September.

In the days after the discovery, State Police interviewed Sherman’s family and friends, and then deemed the death suspicious, according to the Kennebec Journal. The area of the Kimball Street property where Sherman lived was cordoned off with crime scene tape and a State Police evidence collection team was brought in.

Eleven days later, police said Sherman’s death was being investigated as a homicide. The Kennebec Journal reported on Feb. 10 after Shuron appeared in court that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner hadn’t disclosed publicly how Sherman died.

Lilly is scheduled to appear in Sagadahoc County Superior Court in Bath at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

