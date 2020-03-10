GORHAM — Nick James scored a school-record eight goals and the University of Southern Maine matched its record for goals in a game in beating Thomas 25-8 Tuesday in men’s lacrosse.

James scored five goals in the first half and finished with two assists for the Huskies (3-1).

Tristan Dundas had seven goals for Southern Maine, Curtis Judd added five goals and three assists and Colin Kinney tossed in four goals.

Max Irons, Mathew Crisco and William Heywood each had a pair of goals for Thomas (0-4).

BASEBALL

BOWDOIN SWEEPS ST. MICHAEL’S: Brendan O’Neil lined a two-run double and Chris Attisani followed with a three-run homer as the Polar Bears grabbed a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first and took Game 1 7-0 over the Purple Knights in a nonconference doubleheader at Northboro, Massachusetts.

Bowdoin (4-1) added a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning.

Jack Mullen threw the first six scoreless innings to pick up the win, allowing one hit, striking out seven and walking a pair.

Matt Nakamoto had a three-run homer and Nick Merrill added a solo shot as the Polar Bears rolled past St. Michael’s (0-2) 8-0 in Game 2.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, ENDICOTT 0: Jonathan Dube lined an RBI double in the top of the first and Justin Juliano added a run-scoring single in the fifth as the Monks (4-7) blanked the Gulls (4-5) at the Russ Matt Invitational at Auburndale, Florida.

Matt Bergeron went the distance, surrendering six hits, fanning five and walking one.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

PENN STATE BEAVER 63, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 49: Diamond Thomas had 16 points to lead three players in double figures for the top-seeded Lions (26-4) as they built a 33-18 halftime lead and eliminated the fifth-seeded Seawolves (24-7) in an USCAA semifinal at Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

Amanda Brett and Tara Flanders led SMCC with 15 points apiece, and Aija Andrews chipped in with 11.

NAVY: Navy has fired women’s basketball coach Stefanie Pemper following a 12-year run that finished with two straight losing seasons.

Pemper is the winningest coach in the history of the program. She went 214-164 and took the Midshipmen to the NCAA Tournament in three straight seasons, beginning in 2011.

But Navy had a combined 17-42 record over the last two years, including a 7-29 mark in the Patriot League.

Before going to Navy, Pemper coached 10n years at Bowdoin, going 235-48.

(17) SOUTH DAOKTA 63, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 58: Hannah Sjerven scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Coyotes (30-2) topped the Jackrabbits (23-10) to earn a return trip to the NCAA Tournament with a win in the Summit League championship game at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Coyotes trailed 47-45 when South Dakota State scored the last seven points of the third quarter but they held the Jackrabbits to one field goal in the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter to grab their third NCAA berth.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BATES 20, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Liv Sanford had three unassisted goals to pace a 9-0 first half for the Bobcats (2-3) as they dominated play and cruised past the Huskies (1-2) at Lewiston.

Stella Stone also recorded a hat trick, and Gianna DiPinto, Kate Loughlin and Sophie Scola each added a pair of goals for Bates, which received scoring from 12 players.

Alex Farley scored for Southern Maine.

COLBY 22, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 10: Annie Eddy had five goals to lead 11 scorers for the No. 17 Mules (4-1) as they grabbed a 16-5 halftime advantage and handled the Nor’easters (2-2) at Biddeford.

Taylor Moore had four goals for Colby, and Emma Banks, Gianna Bruno and Grace Toner added two goals apiece.

Casey Conwell led UNE with four goals and an assist.

