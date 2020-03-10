Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday swore in Peter J. Rogers of Yarmouth as the director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency.
Rogers has served as MEMA’s acting director since June 2019. His nomination to the permanent post was approved unanimously by the Joint Standing Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety, as well as by members of the Maine Senate. Rogers was named MEMA’s deputy director in 2014.
“I thank him for his willingness to serve in this important position and look forward to working with him to protect the safety of Maine people,” Mills said in a statement.
Rogers has also served as deputy commissioner of the state Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management after working in various roles within that department for 16 years. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for 22 years. Rogers, 57, lives in Yarmouth.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum scores 30 as Celtics hold off Pacers to clinch playoff spot
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Late goal lifts Norfolk to 3-2 ECHL win over Mariners
-
Boston Bruins
Bruins win 2-0 to end Flyers’ 9-game winning streak
-
Local & State
Florida man charged in New England gas-pump skimming scheme
-
Nation & World
Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.