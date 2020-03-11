Arrests

3/6 at 11:56 a.m. Jolene Talty, 38, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Dearborn Drive by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/7 at 2:14 p.m. Samantha Vernier, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/5 at 11:11 a.m. Charles Dabineau, 43, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of driving an uninsured vehicle.

3/5 at 3:54 p.m. Johnathan Smedley, 39, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse for a seatbelt violation.

3/5 at 3:59 p.m. Maxwell Anderson, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse for a seatbelt violation.

3/5 at 4:11 p.m. Gail Waitkun, 65, of Portland, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Eric Vanasse for a seatbelt violation.

3/5 at 4:26 p.m. Dore Doughty, 60, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Shore Road by Officer Eric Vanasse for a seatbelt violation.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven fire calls March 3-9.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 15 calls March 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: