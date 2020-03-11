The CEI Women’s Business Center is now accepting registrants for Propeller, a new program designed to support women in the ideation and development of tech-based businesses.

Propeller is a hands-on, eight-week program with the goal of helping women develop their business ideas in the technology sector.

According to a news release, Propeller participants will receive guidance on their ideas from developers, designers, and business advisers, as well as support from program facilitators, all at no cost. After the program, participants will receive ongoing support. Participants do not need a background in technology or any specific experience or expertise to participate in Propeller.

“At the CEI Women’s Business Center, we believe that tech for everyone should be made by everyone,” said Anna Ackerman, program developer, in the release. “We recognize that female entrepreneurs continue to face unique challenges in starting and growing businesses and that these challenges are amplified in the technology sector. We created Propeller to provide guidance and build a network that supports the participation of women in technology.”

The program, which begins March 25, will meet at CEI’s offices in Brunswick and will be co-facilitated by Anna Ackerman of the CEI Women’s Business Center and Nick Rimsa, a Waterville-based software designer who is the co-founder of Jumpstart Maine and an instructor of product and software design at Colby College.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: