AUGUSTA — Maine needs to pass another borrowing package to fix roads and bridges because long-term solutions to pay for maintenance are at least a year away, state Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note told lawmakers Wednesday.

A special blue-ribbon task force on transportation funding is scheduled to release a report to the Legislature Thursday, but it offers no long-term solutions and instead recommends the problem be put off for the next Legislature to tackle in 2021, Van Note said. Maine’s ailing highway fund is about $230 million short each year for ongoing maintenance.

Van Note did say the task force determined that adding 9 cents a gallon to the state’s gas tax would bring in an additional $68 million a year to the highway fund, but it is not formally recommending the policy.

Van Note, speaking to the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, was testifying in support of a new state borrowing package that would provide some $90 million for the state’s highway fund and another $15 million for other transportation projects including bike and pedestrian paths and ports and rail lines. The proposed borrowing package also includes $15 million to expand high-speed internet to underserved parts of the state.

The bonding bill, which would need two-thirds support in the Legislature and statewide ratification by voters in the fall, is the latest in an ongoing pattern of borrowing to pay for highway maintenance in Maine. Van Note told lawmakers that, even though he supports the borrowing bill because it’s necessary to keep pace with a long list of work projects, it will undoubtedly add again to the state’s general fund debt payment for highways, now at about $52 million a year.

Van Note called the funding in the proposed bond package “mission critical” and noted that the department’s 2020 work plan had more than 2,000 projects that are ongoing or in the planning stages.

“Simply put, Maine DOT’s work plan, which has already been pared back to unsustainable levels due to recent cost increases, cannot be delivered without this bond, similar bonds in the future or replacement funding,” Van Note said.

A sustainable long-term funding source for transportation has eluded Maine politicians in Augusta, and many have been opposed to increasing the state’s gas tax. Republicans have pushed for additional funds for the DOT to come from the state’s general fund budget surplus and have criticized Gov. Janet Mills for only offering $10 million to the fund as part of a recent supplemental budget proposal she put forward earlier this year.

Van Note said the need to invest in expanded high-speed internet in rural Maine is now being highlighted by the outbreak of the virus, noting that delivering educational programming for K-12 and colleges and universities was going to depend on the internet and many rural Maine just did not have reliable access.

About a dozen advocates including the Commissioner of Community and Economic Development Heather Johnson offered testimony in support of the borrowing package. But,it could have difficulty gaining two-thirds support in a Legislature that is divided between majority Democrats and minority Republicans who have warned repeatedly about ratcheting up the state’s debt. A near carbon copy of the bill was rejected twice by Republicans in 2019.

While Republicans eventually approved borrowing for roads and bridges during a special Legislative session in September, and voters approved that measure last November, the road ahead for another borrowing bill in 2020 could be politically difficult, as all 186 seats in the Legislature are up for election this year.

But Johnson said both the funding for transportation and internet connectivity improvements are critical to bolstering the state’s economy.

“A strong economy that provides family-supporting incomes and productivity growth allows us to invest in other areas that collectively improve the high quality of life that we all enjoy in Maine, ” Johnson said.

She said Maine was at an economic crossroads in 2020 and while the state’s industries were making innovative breakthroughs in a range of areas, from renewable fuels to new wood fiber products and food products, those industries need stable and sustained infrastructure improvements that government provides, especially the roads that are needed to get products to market and the connectivity need to market and manage the sale and distribution of those goods.

“I believe that the value of broadband is widely agreed upon,” Johnson said. But some 85,000 Mainers were without reliable connectivity, she said. “Broadband is not a partisan issue. It is a lifeline to rural Maine.”

The bonding package that’s before lawmakers would also help the state provide its share to pull down private and federal matching funds. The highway bonds, for example, would draw down an additional $275 million in federal matching funds while the funds to expand high-speed internet would be matched with federal and private funding, Johnson said.

The bill will next be the subject of a work session before the committee sends it to the full Legislature for consideration, likely later this month.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: