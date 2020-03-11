I am a citizen in the town of Scarborough. Since my ancestors were members of the Penobscot Indian Tribe, I do not want the mural removed from the school. My family and I are very proud of our Penobscot Indian heritage. In fact, a family friend owns the Mt. Kearsage Indian Museum in New Hampshire.
I see this mural as representative of the Native American culture of Maine. Although there is a law that says there should be no Indian mascots, I believe there should be a new law that honors the Indian heritage of Maine.
R.M. Gross
Scarborough
