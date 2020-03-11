“Insanity” is often defined as “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” By that definition, the attempt by opponents of ranked-choice voting to force us to vote on this issue for the third time in five years is clearly insanity.

Unfortunately, some have decided to challenge the law passed by the Legislature last year expanding ranked-choice voting to presidential elections. People involved in these efforts are asking voters to sign their petition to put their people’s veto on the ballot. What they may not tell you is that if they collect the required number of signatures, ranked-choice voting will not be used in this year’s presidential election.

There is no reason to think that ranked-choice voting has suddenly become much less popular than when we voted on it in 2018. In fact, it seems more likely that Mainers would like ranked-choice voting to be used in more races. Opponents of ranked-choice voting should listen to the majority of Mainers.

Everyone else should politely decline to sign the petitions for this people’s veto.

Trudy Ferland

co-chair, Maine Unitarian Universalist State Advocacy Network

Pittsfield

