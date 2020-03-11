What must we learn from the Coronavirus?

The Coronavirus has become an increasing threat to our health and future. Clearly, there will not be a “miracle” ending (per Trump). To be prepared, we must be educated now, take precautions, and learn from this experience.

Per usual, when truly needed, the Trump Administration is in chaos. His lack of understanding, leadership, concern and honesty have put our lives and country at risk. We are not getting the complete truth necessary to instill trust. As a result, our risks are rising, and our markets are crashing.

Trump’s lies have caused unnecessary confusion and fear. “It will be down to one case soon”; “a vaccine will be ready in months”; “this is a hoax put forward by the Democrats”; and his pile constantly gets deeper. Because his blind followers believe these lies, we are all at even greater risk.

Together…NOW…we must demand accurate, timely and complete information from our federal government. In addition, it is past time to bring our factories and jobs home from China and other countries. By becoming smart consumers and voters, we will force companies to bring more good jobs with a living wage right here to Maine and America where they belong. We will also gain control of the production of vitals necessities such as food and medicine/medical supplies.

We are not an island. The only way that this virus will be destroyed is if we bring the best and brightest people on our planet together. As Americans, we have been great at this before Trump.

We are a divided nation at battle with itself. For God’s sake, it is time to unite and address this virus and so many other challenges we face. We need strong, skilled and courageous leaders to unite us. Trump and Collins must go.

The warning at the ending of President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address rings especially loud today. It will take each one of us to ensure that his dream comes true “…that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.“

Glenn Michaels,

Brunswick

Sen.Collins leading to hold Big Pharma accountable

Out-of-control prescription drug prices are a real problem for families across the Pine Tree State. In 2017, nearly one-third of Mainers stopped taking a prescribed medication due to cost. Since then, Big Pharma has continued to increase prices. Big Pharma hiked prices on more than 600 hundred drugs in January of this year alone.

Voters across the nation have consistently ranked the rising cost and unaffordability of prescription drugs as a top issue heading into this year’s election. Mainers overwhelmingly view drug prices as one of the top issues impacting the state. A recent poll found that nine in ten Maine voters say the rising price of prescription drugs is an “important” issue and 76 percent classify it as a “very important” issue.

We are fortunate to have a senator leading the charge to address this top-of-mind issue, hold Big Pharma accountable and lower prescription drug prices.

Senator Collins has been a champion for bipartisan solutions, including those to cap out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Part D beneficiaries, boost list price transparency, keep price hikes below the rate of inflation and increase competition.

Senator Collins has been dedicated in her support for these important measures and in calling attention to the impact of this crisis of affordability for Maine families. Senator Collins’ colleagues in Washington should follow her lead and act to hold Big Pharma accountable by getting these solutions passed into law.

Cameron West,

Wiscasset,

Field Director, Maine House Republicans

