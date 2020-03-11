BATH — Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., presents an exhibit of paintings by Café Crème artists Crystal Mansir, Cass Tirrell and Benjamin Wallace. Their paintings will be featured throughout March with an artist talk and reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 20.

Crystal Mansir is the general manager at Bath’s Café Crème and has been creating art for the past 17 years. Her artist journey began at the age of 14 when she received her first paycheck. She immediately went out and bought some small canvases, acrylic paint and brushes. Crystal’s paintings are abstract, inspired by nature and other worlds from her dreamtime.

Cass Tirrell started painting seven years ago in acrylics. She was immediately drawn to Buddhist themes as she was delving into this practice in her own life and found inspiration there. Last year, she started portrait painting. She has been practicing and creating, finding inspiration in many faces and feelings.

Benjamin Wallace’s paintings are inspired by his connection to nature. Nature has been his sanctuary and influences his daily state of being. He is deeply rooted in appreciation and gratitude for Mother Earth and paints from that space.

For more information about Markings Gallery, its artists and events visit markingsgallery.com.

