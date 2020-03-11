Brunswick

Sat.  3/14  1 p.m.  Riverwalk Feasibility Study Committee  Site Walk

Sat.  3/14  2 p.m.  Riverwalk Feasibility Study Committee  14 Maine St.

Mon.  3/16  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  3/17  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  TH

Wed.  3/18  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  3/18  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee  TH

Wed.  3/18  6:30 p.m.  School Board Public Forum  TH

Wed.  3/18  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  3/19  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Rd.

Thur.  3/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Thur.  3/19  6:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Harpswell

Sat.  3/14  9 a.m.  Town Meeting  HCS

Mon.  3/16  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  TO

Tues.  3/17  5 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Wed.  3/18  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  3/18  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Wed.  3/18  4 p.m.  Recycling Committee  TO

Wed.  3/18  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  TO

Topsham

Tues.  3/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

Thur.  3/19  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

