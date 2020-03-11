Setting a place

Maine Justice Foundation honors Champions of Justice

The Maine Justice Foundation has named three Portland-area residents as three of its five founders as the organization’s first-ever honorary directors.

Referred to over the years as the “Gang of Five,” the five founders represented the Maine State Bar Association, University of Maine School of Law and Pine Tree Legal Assistance.

Justice Howard Dana practiced law at Verrill Dana and was appointed by President Reagan in 1981 to serve as a director of the Legal Services Corporation, where he championed the cause of funding for legal aid. Justice Dana was appointed by Gov. John McKernan to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in 1993, where he served until his retirement in 2007.

Mary Schendel of Portland recently retired from Unum, where she served as assistant vice president and special counsel. She played a major role in launching the Campaign for Justice in 2004, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support legal aid in Maine.

Phyllis Givertz, who lives in Cumberland Center, practiced family law and worked as a mediator. She gaveled to order the first meeting of the Maine Bar Foundation in 1983 at the Roma Café, where the first order of business was a proposed contract with Pine Tree Legal Assistance to operate the Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Recognition

Maine Medical Center has earned its second Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Comprehensive Stroke Certification, a designation only 5% of hospitals in the U.S. attain, according to a press release about the recognition.

Tudor N. Goldsmith a resident of Portland, was recently elected as a shareholder at Jensen Baird Gardner & Henry. Tudor has also been appointed by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to be a member of the Maine Advisory Committee on Probate Rules.

Granted

The Advanced Structures & Composites Center at the University of Maine received a grant from Bangor Savings Bank Foundation to support the Windstorm Challenge among rural schools and districts for a STEM activity for Maine middle and high school students.

Frannie Peabody Center in Portland has been awarded a one-year grant from United Way of York County for $10,000 that will be used to support Frannie Peabody Center’s Access to Basic Needs for People Living with HIV/AIDS program.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Deb Wentworth of Falmouth, vice president at Clark Insurance, has been elected to the agency’s board of directors.

