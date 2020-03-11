WESTBROOK — Developer Chris Wilson will be the first to expand his residential project upward under loosened regulations on downtown density.

Wilson brought his already approved plans for a new building at 660 Main St., just across from Riverbank Park, back to the Planning Board March 3, seeking to expand it to a third floor.

A recently approved ordinance allows more residential units in downtown buildings by easing density requirements.

Related Read more about the density rule change

“We are thrilled they have come back to amend their project, as this was the premise of the changes,” City Planner Jennie Franscheschi said.

With the board’s unanimous approval, Wilson’s building will have a third floor and add three more residential spaces for a total of six planned. It will have commercial space on the first floor.

“The plan was already good, but now you’ve knocked it out of the ballpark. I only hope others see this and follow your example,” Planning Board Chairman Rene Daniels said.

Also at the meeting, MGM Builders presented its plan for a commercial complex at 267 Conant St., near American Legion Post 197.

The 16,000-square-foot complex on the now undeveloped site would consist of four buildings with a shared parking area.

One building would have office space, two would have commercial space and a fitness facility is planned for the fourth.

“The designs for the buildings are being worked on, but will be architecturally similar to the area around it,” said Jason Haskell, an engineer with DM Roma representing MGM Builders.

Planning staff and the Planning Board recommended the developers add a 450-foot sidewalk in front of the building,

The plans are still being worked on and a public hearing on the Conant Street project will be scheduled.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: