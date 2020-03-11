BRUNSWICK — A public workshop on the Androscoggin Riverwalk is to be held at Fort Andross from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Guided tours of the Riverwalk from the main entrance will precede the meeting at 1:30 p.m. The workshop offers a presentation on the current status of planning for the Brunswick portion of the loop, followed by discussion and public comment.
The 1.25-mile in-town Riverwalk links the Frank J. Wood Bridge to the historic Androscoggin Swinging Bridge along the Androscoggin River in both Brunswick and Topsham. Visit androscogginriverwalk.org for more information.
