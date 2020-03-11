FORT MYERS, Fla. — After winning 19 games in 2019, Eduardo Rodriguez looks like the Opening Day starter for the Boston Red Sox.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke has yet to announce his starter officially, but said on Wednesday that you could do the math and figure it out.

“You hate to do something too early, because if something happens and then you back off a pitcher a day, then I’ve got to clean it up,” Roenicke said. “I’d rather not do that. The closer we get to the end, you guys can figure out the math and see who is going to be that Opening Day guy.”

Rodriguez was scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Rays in Port Charlotte, putting him on track to start in Toronto on March 26 if he continues on a five-day schedule.

The 26-year-old looks like the ace of the staff as the Sox will start the year with Chris Sale on the injured list. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game on Thursday, putting him in line to be the No. 2 starter if he stays on schedule.

The Sox are not yet sure when Sale will test his injured elbow.

Sale originally was diagnosed with a flexor strain and told to rest for 10 to 14 days. If he’s able to throw without pain, he could continue progressing and return sometime this season, perhaps as early as May.

If he’s not able to throw without pain, Tommy John surgery is a possibility. Thursday will mark 10 days since Sale last threw.

“They’re going to reevaluate when he’s going to throw, and I think that’ll be on Saturday,” Roenicke said.

In order for Sale to be cleared to throw, he must be “absolutely pain free,” Roenicke said. “If there’s still pain there, we can’t have him start throwing. I don’t mean just pain walking around. I mean doing exercises and putting stress on it.”

THE RED SOX will continue playing spring training games as planned until further notice from Major League Baseball.

They’ve yet to hear from the Seattle Mariners about their trip in early April. The state of Washington has recently banned public gatherings of more than 250 people in multiple counties due to the coronavirus. The Mariners appear ready to play their first home series somewhere else.

Roenicke wasn’t sure what that meant for the Red Sox.

“I haven’t really thought about us so far,” he said. “I just heard about the Seattle situation. So I don’t know. We open on the road. Two road cities (Toronto and Baltimore), and then coming back home, so I don’t know what’s going to happen with that right now. I’ve planned to just play as usual until we hear otherwise.”

