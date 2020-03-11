RICHMOND — At Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, Richmond elected officials accepted the resignation of police Chief Scott MacMaster.

Under the terms of his contract, MacMaster is required to give 30 days’ notice and a letter of resignation.

Town Manager Adam Garland said MacMaster gave his notice orally on March 5, and that’s what the Board of Selectmen acted on. He said MacMaster is expected to submit a letter of resignation.

At Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, Garland said MacMaster had given his notice to accept a position at another agency.

Garland worked with MacMaster as a police officer in Richmond before Garland made a career change to public administration and eventually returned to Richmond to take the town’s top administrative post in 2018.

“I enjoyed working with him when I was in the police department, and I thoroughly enjoy working with him now,” Garland said. “He’s very professional and proficient, and does wonderful things for the community. His new community is lucky to have him.”

MacMaster declined to comment.

MacMaster has been chief in Richmond for 10 years. He started his career in law enforcement in 1994 as an officer at the Hallowell Police Department. From 1999 to 2007, he worked as a police officer in Gardiner. He was hired as police chief in Greenville in 2007 and accepted the chief’s position in Richmond in 2010.

Garland said Sgt. James Donnell will be acting police chief after MacMaster leaves.

Earlier this year, Chris Giles accepted a position with another police department. On Monday, Garland said William Towle, who is one of the department’s part-time officers, has been hired full-time and will start in a couple of weeks.

Two weeks ago, Donnell made a presentation to selectmen asking for a fifth officer to restore police department staffing to where it was five years ago, citing the increased number and difficulty of calls for service in Richmond, but selectmen declined to take any action.

MacMaster’s last day in Richmond is expected to be April 2.

