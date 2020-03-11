KENNEBUNK – An RSU 21 staff member had been advised by their healthcare professional to self-quarantine for 14 days, Interim Superintendent Phillip Potenziano said in a letter to parents, guardians and staff posted on the RSU 21 website at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Potenziano said the staff member will fulfill the 14-day recommendation to stay home, and if he or she remains symptom free, will plan to return to school at the conclusion of the 14-day period. The staff member was not identified in the letter.

In the letter, the Potenziano did not say if the staff member had been tested for Covid-19.

As of noon, on Wednesday, March 11, there were no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Maine, according to Maine CDC.

In the email, Potenziano outlined the district’s preliminary plan, should Covid-19 present itself.

He said the district would work with the Maine Department of Education and the Maine CDC if a prolonged school closure was warranted. He said a closure would potentially be for a minimum of two weeks, and that the district is preparing a plan for remote learning that would soon be sent to families.

“To ensure we can provide adequate learning we are working with our Information Technology Department staff to ensure the highest level of services for all students,” in the event that remote or distance learning is required,” Potenziano said. ” For students in grades 7-12, there will likely be more technology options as students bring school-issued devices home, while our K-6 plan for learners will focus less on technology.”

As part of the plan, he said the district is reviewing planned school-sponsored spring trips, and families should be prepared for a trip to be cancelled on short notice should the CDC recommend it or if the district feels it would be in the best interests of students and staff.

He said field trips would be decided on a case-to-case basis and that all staff travel out of Maine has been cancelled and no student travel is scheduled.

He noted travel notices for China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan had been issued by the CDC. He said it is important for people planning travel to those areas to check with their physician and follow guidance for remaining out of school for 14 days following a return from the countries listed.

He said if parents and guardians believe their child may have been exposed to coronavirus, the child should be kept home from school and the family physician should be contacted immediately, along with the school nurse and principal.

“It is very important that any student or staff member who thinks they may be exposed to this virus notify us right away so that we can take precautions,” said Potenziano. “Again, the best preventive measures for all community-spread illnesses include washing hands frequently with soap and water, covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, avoiding people who are ill, and staying home when you do not feel well.”

“Please know that while I have provided a lot of information in this letter that may be somewhat unsettling, it is all meant as a precaution only,” Potenziano concluded.

