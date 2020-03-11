Arrests

3/2 at 12:47 p.m. Raymond Kampungu Kindingili, 29, of Townhouse Drive, South Portland, was arrested at Mussey Road and Postal Service Way by Officer Travis Hon on a warrant.

3/2 at 7:24 p.m. Thomas Jeremiah Reagan, 25, of Gorham, was arrested on County Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

3/4 at 1:07 a.m. Todd S. Tilley, 58, of Norway Road, Waterford, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant.

3/4 at 2:14 a.m. Jason Z. Boislard, 46, of Free Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested on Pleasant Hill Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating with a suspended registration and violating bail conditions of release.

3/4 at 4:16 p.m. Dan B. Doody, 38, of Bowen Road, Durham, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of fugitive from justice and on a warrant.

3/4 at 10:58 p.m. Matthew H. Grant, 43, of Bradley Street, Saco, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of unlawful trafficking of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating bail conditions of release.

3/5 at 6:31 a.m. Tyler J. Hevey, 21, of Green Ridge Road, Buxton, was arrested on the corner of U.S. Route 1 and Harlow Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/5 at 8:22 a.m. Christopher J. Sibson, 30, of Exeter Street, Portland, was arrested on Holmes Road by Officer Travis Hon at the request of another agency.

3/8 at 1:56 p.m. Robert P. Loukola, 35, of Oak Street, Gardiner, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, theft by receiving stolen property and trafficking in prison contraband.

Summonses

3/2 at 6:56 p.m. Michael Langan, 57, of Guinea Road, Biddeford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of failing to stop for an officer, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

3/2 at 9:56 p.m. Nicole F. Link, 33, of Wintergreen Street, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/6 at 5:34 p.m. Sharon M. Castellucci, 78, of Middle Street, Falmouth, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of shoplifting.

Fire calls

3/2 at 8:53 a.m. Alarm call at Exit 44 toll plaza on Payne Road.

3/2 at 3:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector call on Snowberry Drive.

3/2 at 5:41 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

3/3 at 11:07 a.m. Alarm call on Oak Drive.

3/3 at 3:41 p.m. Assist South Portland.

3/3 at 8:30 p.m. Alarm call on Hannaford Drive.

3/4 at 9:26 a.m. Low hanging wire on Holmes Road.

3/4 at 7:05 p.m. Assist Buxton.

3/5 at 9:10 a.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

3/5 at 11:55 a.m. Assist Gorham.

3/5 at 12:27 p.m. Assist Saco.

3/5 at 1:21 p.m. Mutual aid medic intercept on Saco Street.

3/5 at 2:53 p.m. Alarm call on Old Orchard Street.

3/6 at 8:28 a.m. Utility check on Quentin Drive.

3/6 at 2:23 p.m. Vehicle fire on Cabela Boulevard.

3/6 at 11:48 p.m. Assist buxton.

3/7 at 2:06 p.m. Animal assist on King Street.

3/8 at 12:37 p.m. Smoke detector call on Pleasant Avenue.

3/8 at 2:46 p.m. Smoke investigation on Broadturn Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from March 2-8.

