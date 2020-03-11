Arrests

2/21 at 5:06 p.m. Robert White, 20, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Nelson Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

2/22 at 2:02 a.m. Justin Dobson, 46, of South Portland, was arrested on Winding Way by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/22 at 11:07 p.m. Robin Tucker, 59, of South Portland, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/23 at 3:01 p.m. Michael Thurber, 42, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/23 at 7:51 p.m. Bilal Mohammed, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Wainwright Circle West by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/24 at 10:24 a.m. Sean Malloy, 32, of Cornish, was arrested on Foden Road by Officer Paul Lambert on charges of driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, failing to give information to an officer and violating his probation.

2/25 at 5:04 p.m. Kayuntam Reed, 41, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of assault.

2/26 at 9:03 p.m. Ana Patricia Monzon Camas, 40, of Westbrook, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/26 at 11:17 p.m. Jeffrey Walsh, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Haskell Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/27 at 8:56 p.m. Michael David Ross-Corbett, 32, of Scarborough, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/27 at 12:25 p.m. A 16-year-old boy from Portland was arrested on Burwell Avenue by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a warrant.

2/28 at 3:58 a.m. Reynold Theriault, 37, of Biddeford, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/28 at 10:18 p.m. Ariana Gaston, 21, of Gorham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Kevin Sager on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and driving without a license.

2/29 at 9:28 p.m. Madelyn Danse, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of operating under the influence (drugs) and violating conditions of release.

3/2 at 1:43 a.m. Ryan Boles, 24, listed as a transient, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ginger Ryll on a warrant and on charges of operating under the influence (drugs) and violating conditions of release.

3/2 at 5:32 p.m. Owen Brown, 27, listed as a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jena Quadland on a warrant.

3/2 at 11:35 p.m. Robert Wiggan, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

3/4 at 3:07 p.m. Rebecca Paul Hus, 47, of Cumberland Foreside, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of furnishing a scheduled substance.

3/4 at 7:27 p.m. Raeann Doyon, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of aggravated trafficking of a scheduled substance.

3/6 at 5:54 p.m. Michael Ryan Austin, 38, of Texas City, Texas, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of violating a protective order.

Summonses

2/21 at 11:24 a.m. Bethany McCorkle, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

2/22 at 10:28 p.m. Matthew Conley, 18, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

2/24 at 7:40 a.m. Mohamed Abdul Rahman, 33. of Windham, was issued a summons on Red Oak Drive by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

2/24 at 4:42 p.m. Callie Bellimer, 28, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Running Hill Road by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/26 at 6:28 p.m. Karen Neidlinger, 52, of Fryeburg, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

2/28 at 5:43 p.m. Emma Linkiewicz, 18, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/28 at 7:32 p.m. A 17-year-old boy from Scarborough was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/1 at 3:40 a.m. Nuria Alexandra Cabamba, 24, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of driving without a license.

3/2 at 11:05 a.m. Anne Fawcett, 45, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3/3 at 11:58 a.m. Charles Reid, 59, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

3/3 at 5:05 p.m. Shakara Wiggin, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jena Quadland on a charge of criminal invasion of a computer.

3/4 at 6:45 a.m. Darin Brown, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

3/5 at 12:36 p.m. Justine Faraday, 27, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

3/6 at 8:17 a.m. Jacqueline Barker, 45, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

3/6 at 9:29 a.m. Brian Thelismond, 32, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

3/6 at 12:27 p.m. Eric Bausang, 52, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Richard Mearn on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

3/6 at 4:33 p.m. Diane Ludden, 61, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

Fire calls

3/3 at 3:29 p.m. Person in distress on Carlisle (road or way not given).

3/3 at 4:32 p.m. Lines down on Stanley Street.

3/4 at 6:02 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector call on Broadway.

3/4 at 8:04 a.m. Alarm call on Cummings Road.

3/4 at 1:58 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Gorham Road.

3/4 at 7:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector call on Carver Boulevard.

3/5 at 12:23 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 95.

3/5 at 4 p.m. Alarm call on Sawyer (street or road not given).

3/5 at 4:51 p.m. False alarm on Fort Road.

3/5 at 5:37 p.m. Report of heat and scorching with no flames on Simmons Road.

3/5 at 10:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gorham Road.

3/6 at 10:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

3/6 at 11:51 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Highland Avenue.

3/6 at 11:54 a.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Gannett Drive.

3/6 at 2:03 p.m. Extrication of victim from building on Highland Avenue.

3/6 at 2:48 p.m. Assist invalid on Asselyn Drive.

3/7 at 8:37 a.m. Investigating combustible/flammable material on Peary Terrace.

3/7 at 11:30 a.m. Investigating a hazardous condition on Highland Avenue.

3/7 at 11:40 a.m. Short circuit/defective wire on Wainwright Circle.

3/7 at 1:39 p.m. Hazardous condition on Anthoine Street.

3/7 at 6:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Running Hill Road.

3/7 at 6:55 p.m. Overpressure rupture steam boiler on Cumberland Road.

3/8 at 11:47 a.m. Authorized controlled burning on Stillman Street.

3/8 at 6:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Westbrook Street.

3/8 at 9:20 p.m. Hazardous condition on Oakwood Drive.

3/9 at 8:24 a.m. Wires down on Ocean Street.

3/9 at 9:39 a.m. False alarm on Osborne Avenue.

3/9 at 9:50 a.m. False alarm on Church Street.

3/9 at 1:19 p.m. biological hazard on Gannett Drive.

3/9 at 1:34 p.m. Call for coverage on Union Street.

3/9 at 1:34 p.m. Call for coverage on Pillsbury Street.

3/9 at 8:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 67 calls from March 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: