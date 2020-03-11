LEWISTON — The Department of Health and Human Services has given preliminary approval to Central Maine Healthcare’s proposed new Central Maine Cancer Center.

The $35 million, 50,000-square-foot center would update and centralize cancer treatment in one new building located on Central Maine Medical Center’s campus on the corner of Holland and Main streets.

“Our patients will receive cutting-edge care in one central location,” CMHC President and CEO Jeff Brickman said in a press release. “The cancer center will provide the convenient access to care we are committed to offering.”

The facility will house new equipment and the Central Maine Cancer Institute.

DHHS’s Certificate of Need Unit gave the project preliminary approval on Tuesday, on the condition CMHC provide annual audited financial statements for three years after the center’s completion.

The project will now go to DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew’s desk for final review and approval.

In its application, CMHC indicated it would like to start the project in the summer of 2020 and open in the winter of 2021.

