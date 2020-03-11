NEW HIRES

Partners Bank hired Jennifer Stauffis as chief financial officer for the bank’s main office in Sanford. She comes to Partners Bank from First Seacoast Bank in Dover, New Hampshire, where she most recently served as vice president, treasurer and finance officer. Before that, she worked at Service Credit Union in Portsmouth, New hampshire, for 15 years.

PROMOTIONS

Mainebiz promoted Andrea Tetzlaff to advertising director. She joined the company six years ago as a senior account manager. She lives in Buxton.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITIONS

Jeffrey Bonney, a private wealth adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Kennebunk, earned membership in the company’s hall of fame. He was recognized as one of only 16 advisers to achieve this status and will be honored at the 2020 National Conference in Chicago. He has 31 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

Baker Newman Noyes in Portland announced it was named to Forbes’ first-ever list of America’s Top Recommended Tax & Accounting Firms. The firm was recognized as the only full-service Maine-based firm on the list recommended for both tax and accounting services. It is also one of just 90 firms nationwide recommended for both service categories, out of the 227 firms listed.

