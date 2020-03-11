Arrests

3/6 at 12:38 a.m. Jasper Barber, 33, of Topsham Crossing, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Mathew Bowers on Topsham Crossing and also charged with domestic violence assault.

3/8 at 10:02 p.m. Timothy Hearn, 35, of Williams Drive, was arrested by Officer Mark McDonald on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/5 at 2:42 p.m. Michael Colby, 24, of Pejepscot Village, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on charges of operating without a license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

3/2 at 7:53 p.m. Public service on Mallett Drive.

3/4 at 2:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

3/4 at 6:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Junco Drive.

3/5 at 10:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Augusta Road.

3/5 at 2:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

3/5 at 3:04 p.m. Hazardous materials complaint on Bowdoin Mill Island.

3/6 at 6:26 p.m. Fire alarm on Kestrel Drive.

3/7 at 1:24 a.m. Mutual aid to Harpswell.

3/7 at 9:41 a.m. Traffic hazard on Mallett Drive.

3/7 at 1:59 p.m. Motor vehicle lockout on Hamilton Court.

3/7 at 5:32 p.m. Welfare check on Elm Street.

3/8 at 4:14 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Governors Way.

3/8 at 6:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from March 2-8.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: