BRUNSWICK — Chris Fowler and Zach Chandler each scored three goals Wednesday night as Bowdoin beat Babson 14-9 in men’s lacrosse.

Jimmy Young added two goals and two assists as the Polar Bears (1-2) cruised to a 5-1 first-quarter lead and held off the Beavers (3-3).

Donal Mullane and Sam Langan added two goals apiece. Chandler also had two assists. Jack O’Connor made seven saves.

Chi Chi Price scored four goals for Babson.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 15, EMERSON 5: Alex York scored five goals, and Garrett Bozek and Zach Bossi each had a hat trick as the Nor’easters (5-1) beat the Lions (2-3) at Biddeford.

Andrew Loya helped with a goal and two assists. Bozek and Bossi also had two assists.

Skyler Celotto scored three goals for Emerson. Malcolm McGrath made 20 saves.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BIG EAST: Myles Powell, who skipped a chance to play in the NBA to become the first member of his family to earn a college degree, was selected the Big East Conference player of the year after leading Seton Hall to a three-way share of the regular-season title.

Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was chosen the league’s freshman of the year and Greg McDermott of Creighton was voted the coach of the year.

Powell averaged 21 points, second most in the league and 17th best in the country in helping the Pirates earn a share of the program’s first regular-season championship since 1993. The guard from Trenton, New Jersey was at his best on the road, averaging 25.8 points in leading the Pirates (21-9) to a 7-2 mark in Big East play.

Robinson-Earl has been a consistent force with the Wildcats, averaging 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds, which ranked fourth in the league.

Despite being picked to finish seventh in the preseason coaches’ poll, McDermott has led Creighton to a share of the regular-season title and the top seed in the Big East tournament. The Bluejays are 24-7 overall and ranked seventh nationally, which ties for the highest ranking in school history, also achieved under McDermott.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous