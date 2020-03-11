Caryn A. Collins, 54, of Windham was arrested Feb. 10 on a charge of failure to appear.

A female juvenile offender, 15, was summonsed Feb. 14 on a charge of illegal possession of less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

Cassidee McKeil, 18, of Bridgton was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of operating without a license.

Ikran M. Abdi, 19, of Windham was arrested Feb. 24 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Vicki L. Stone, 53, of Gorham was arrested on Feb. 25 on a charge of operating after suspension/financial responsibility.

Ikran M. Abdi, 19, of Windham was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of assault and violating condition of release.

Ikran M. Abdi, 19, of Windham was arrested Feb. 27 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Riley J. McCourt, 25, of Westbrook was arrested Feb. 29 on a charge of driving to endanger.

Timothy C. Smith, 33, of Bridgton was arrested on Feb. 29 on charges of probation hold-officer and probation revocation.

Gregory P. Brill, 38, of Oxford was arrested on March 2 on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

Clinton N. Drake III, 44, of Cape Elizabeth was arrested on March 4 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

Robert D. Edwards, 28, of Windham was arrested on March 7 on a charge of criminal mischief.

Robin W. Feehan, 57, of Gray was arrested on Feb. 24 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release.

Teresa L. Hebert, 54, of Baldwin was arrested on March 4 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Christina M. Murphy, 43, of Windham was arrested on March 7 on charges of failing to appear and operating while license suspended, prior.

