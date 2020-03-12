BIDDEFORD — There’s a new, artsy look on Main Street these days, because Biddeford Middle School students were inspired by the city’s historical landmarks.

Sixty students drew and painted, creating what they saw when they looked at City Hall, its clock tower, Wood Island lighthouse off Biddeford Pool and other landmarks.

Then, a whopping 7,741 people cast ballots, voting on which pieces of art would be printed as banners and hung downtown.

On Thursday afternoon, there was an art walk and reveal to mark the occasion, with many of the 10 winners, their family members and city officials on hand to walk, look and enjoy.

For the students of course, the joy was in the making.

“I like doing it,” said Madeline Barrow, 13, one of the 10 chosen to have her work made into a banner.

John Gatchalian, 14, chose Biddeford City Hall as his art piece. Gatchalian, the 2019 Maine winner of the Doodle for Google contest, said he enjoys art, and his preferred medium is colored pencils and markers. His City Hall banner is near New Morning Natural Foods, and if you stand in the right place and look at it, the 1894 City Hall, designed by Maine architect John Calvin Stevens, is mirrored in the background.

Rawan Ahmed chose Wood Island Light for her work. She said she enjoys art classes at school.

While the top 10 pieces chosen from the 60 pieces of art grace the lamp posts downtown, the remaining works will be on display as well, at locations throughout Biddeford Middle School.

“The students in my eighth-grade Foundations of Art class chose an image from Biddeford as inspiration to draw and paint their compositions from,” art teacher Liz Ames said. Students focused on contour line and color mixing, spending about three weeks creating their images, she said.

A grant from the Biddeford Education Association funded printing costs for the banners.

Ames said she hopes those who walk and drive down Main Street see the pride in the community and also see that students’ talent is valued.

The 10 students whose work is depicted on the banners are Rawan Ahmed, Madeline Barrow, Victoria Barrow, John Gatchalian, Riley Langevin, Lily Lesieur, Nataliah Martinez, Michaela Ouellette, Marleny Perez and Jamisen Worthley.

Among those taking the stroll from banner to banner was Mayor Alan Casavant.

“This is really exciting,” he told the students. “It’s great to see art in Biddeford so alive. Thanks to the students for making our city landmarks come to life. I applaud your skill.”

A BMS art teacher for 10 years, Ames said she was confident the students would create detailed, meticulous artwork for the project.

“I was not disappointed,” she said. “They make every day memorable in the classroom growing and finding their voice through visual art.”

Gatchalian, who said he’s entered the Doodle 4 Google competition again this year, said he enjoyed creating the banner.

“Art is my favorite,” he said.

