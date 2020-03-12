A dump truck crashed and landed on its side along I-295 in Falmouth north of the Falmouth spur, snarling traffic in both directions Thursday.
It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt in the crash, or if other vehicles are involved.
Motorists should avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Colby College announces on-campus classes will end this week; students to leave campus for remote learning
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sponsored
Maine legislature working on a solution to lower healthcare costs
-
Business
Sea Bags, which turns used sails into stylish tote bags, expands west
-
Sports
UMaine won’t play for title: America East cancels basketball championships
-
Local & State
Dump truck crash on I-295 in Falmouth slows traffic
-
Local & State
Colby College announces on-campus classes will end this week; students to leave campus for remote learning