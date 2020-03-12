CAPE ELIZABETH — A space for a small food vendor in Fort Williams Park remains available for the 2020 season to interested companies, according to Cape Elizabeth Town Manager Matthew Sturgis.

The space, Sturgis said, is located at the Ship’s Cove parking lot, on the left side near the entrance to the park, near the Goddard Mansion. It is 50 feet square, about half the size of a traditional parking space. It’s too small for some of the larger food trucks, but would accommodate a smaller food cart, he said.

“It would be perfect for a hot dog-style kind of thing,” he said.

Officials put out a request for proposals last month, but so far there have been no takers. The spot remains open and available to anyone who is interested, Sturgis said. The town is looking for a minimum bid of $2,500 for the permit, which will run from April 1 to Nov. 18.

“We still have the other three that are still going to be coming back,” he said.

Returning this year, Sturgis said, are the vendors Bite into Maine, Cousins Maine Lobster, and Gorgeous Gelato. Last year, Sturgis said the now-open space was occupied by the mobile créperie Crépe Elizabeth, which did not renew its permit this year. Sturgis did not know why, but said, “I think they just decided they wanted to do something different this year.”

According to the company website, the company is still active and regularly visits Wayfair and Anthem.

