The Gorham Republican Committee has announced its seventh annual Madison Prize for Written Excellence essay contest for students in grades 6, 7 and 8 who live in Gorham.

The question this year is “Is the United States a Republic or a Democracy? Explain Why Our Form of Government is Better.”

Essays will be judged on knowledge, clarity of ideas and persuasiveness/presentation. The winner will receive $250 and two runners-up, $100 each. Entries must be between 300 and 400 words and submitted by April 2.

For entry forms, contact Jim Means, chairman of the Republican town committee, at [email protected]

4-H Mini-Forum

The Cumberland County 4-H Leaders Association, in collaboration with UMaine Extension Cumberland County 4-H staff and the Cumberland County 4-H Teen Council, is hosting Mini-Forum, a day of hands-on workshops for ages 5-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21 at the University of Southern Maine Gorham campus.

All workshops are either free or have a minimal materials cost.

Members of 4-H members and non-4-H members can explore a variety of activities, from smoothie making, bio-security and animal science to fudge making, home decor and messy science.

New this year is a True Leaders in Service event from 12-1:30 p.m. designed by 4-H teens as a way for youth to give back to the community. The activity is free to join and participants will be making fleece no-sew blankets to be donated to local organizations in need. Youth do not have to participate in the rest of Mini-Forum to complete the service project, but they will need to register.

For more information on the workshops or to register, go to umaine.edu/cumberland/4h/events/mini-forum/.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 5 that the U.S. public debt was $23,469,159,863,224.08.

