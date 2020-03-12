Harpswell officials intend to postpone action on the bulk of their town meeting warrant articles out of concern for the coronavirus.

Selectmen intend to request that the business portion of the annual meeting, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, be adjourned and rescheduled to a later date, according to a news release from the town. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for secret ballot voting for elected officials and the appropriation to Curtis Memorial Library.

“The selectmen are recommending this plan to protect the health and welfare of the Harpswell community,” Town Administrator Kristi Eiane said of the decision made in consultation with the town counsel.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: