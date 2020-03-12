We wish to express our gratitude and admiration for Cumberland Rescue’s quick and professional help in getting our son out of the woods between Tuttle and Greely roads and to the hospital on March 1. Above and beyond the call of duty, one of the crew stayed with him until his shoulder was put back in joint at Maine Medical.

Gary and Ryder White

North Yarmouth

