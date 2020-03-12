Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald staff and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Sam Sifton is the food editor of The New York Times, a columnist for The New York Times Magazine and the founding editor of NYT Cooking, a standalone section of the Times that has become a model for digital newspaper content.

Sifton writes NYT Cooking’s daily email newsletter. His humor, timeliness and fascinating non-food related links have drawn in 3 million subscribers since its launch.

A native of New York, Sifton taught in New York City public schools while writing for a free, alternative weekly magazine in the 1990s. He joined the Times in 2001, where he has also served as national editor, restaurant critic and culture editor.

Sifton has been spending summers on Bailey and Ragged Islands in Casco Bay since his childhood, and his love of Maine’s food heritage frequently finds its way into the daily NYT Cooking email newsletter.

He is the author of two cookbooks, “Thanksgiving: How to Cook It Well” and “See You on Sunday: A Cookbook for Family and Friends.”

Sam Sifton will be interviewed by Kate Simmons Tillotson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Masthead Maine.

The event will start at 7:00 p.m. at the State Theatre, 609 Congress St.

Seating is general admission and doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

