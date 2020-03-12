SOUTH PORTLAND — A man robbed a credit union on Main Street in South Portland Thursday morning and stole a getaway car before crashing the vehicle and fleeing on foot, police said.

The man entered the Town and Country Credit Union on Main Street, or Route 1, at about 10 a.m., showed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. He then stole a car from a nearby motorist and drove off.

The suspect crashed near the Dairy Queen at Cash Corner, snapping a utility pole and sending the car onto its roof. Police say the suspect fled the crash scene but was chased by a motorist who guided police north on Main Street to a nearby cemetery, where he was arrested, said Lt. Todd Bernard.

Police have not identified the suspect, who was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with unspecified injuries. No one else was injured in the crash, and police said the owner of the vehicle that was stolen was not inside when the crash took place.

Bernard said officers are investigating whether the man who they arrested Thursday morning is connected to a robbery of the Circle K gas station a few steps away from where the vehicle crashed and less than a quarter mile from the bank.

This story will be updated.

