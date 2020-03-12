In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Midcoast Senior College has decided to cancel its Spring term effective immediately. The organization is also suspending its current events forum in

conjunction with Curtis Memorial Library.

“When this health concern has passed, we will continue to operate and plan future classes events,” Midcoast Senior College Executive Director Donna Marshall wrote in a statement. “While we are disappointed, we are dedicated to the health and safety of our members and the larger community in which we live.”

Midcoast Senior College’s mission is to provide noncredit academic courses and other educational events for people of 50 years and older to continue their lifelong learning. It is one of 17 senior colleges in Maine.

