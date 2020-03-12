In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Midcoast Senior College has decided to cancel its Spring term effective immediately. The organization is also suspending its current events forum in
conjunction with Curtis Memorial Library.
“When this health concern has passed, we will continue to operate and plan future classes events,” Midcoast Senior College Executive Director Donna Marshall wrote in a statement. “While we are disappointed, we are dedicated to the health and safety of our members and the larger community in which we live.”
Midcoast Senior College’s mission is to provide noncredit academic courses and other educational events for people of 50 years and older to continue their lifelong learning. It is one of 17 senior colleges in Maine.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Orioles star Mancini has surgery for colon cancer
-
Local & State
Maine opening up swifter access to dental care for children
-
Times Record
Midcoast Senior College cancels its spring 2020 term courses
-
Business
As central banks intervene to calm markets, few see solution
-
Times Record
It is uncertain whether Bath Iron Works would halt production in face of COVID-19