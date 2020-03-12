BIDDEFORD — Surviving the night might take a little improvisation. It’s an improv comedy “Who-dunnit” sweet-tooth extravaganza Friday, March 13, as Maine Rep teams up with Sleuths Mystery Entertainment and Cakes for All Seasons in Mystery at Grand Malarkey, a full comedy event that features a mystery show, an in-depth mystery game with prizes, in-character audience interaction to help you solve the crime, a live improv comedy show, and decadent desserts from Cakes for All Seasons. Tickets are just $30 and can be purchased online at MaineRepertoryTheater.com, or by calling the box office at 207 205-6201.

Maine Rep founder Steve Burnette adds, “And if that weren’t enough, be very careful that the wine we serve with dessert doesn’t flirt with you, because it will be complimentary.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

In addition, Maine Rep and The Chamber of Comedy are proud to host the return of the incredibly talented improv comedy group Running with Scissors, on Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. RWS is a team of well-seasoned comic performers who have graced the stages all over New England, and they are made up of Dennis Hunt, Tuck Tucker, Tom Walsh and Krista Simonis.

Tickets are just $10 and $15 and can be purchased online at MaineRepertoryTheater.com, or by calling the box office at 207 205-6201. Doors open at 7:35 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Maine Rep is an intimate theater company located at 40 Main St.t in the Pepperell Mill in downtown Biddeford. Maine Rep is handicap accessible, and serves craft and domestic beers, wine, soda, candy and hot, fresh popcorn. Maine Rep also encourages all patrons to bring along a non-perishable food item to donate to this year’s cause, Biddeford’s own Seeds of Hope. Beginning in March, at the end of each month Maine Rep will collect all the food donations and deliver them to Seeds of Hope. Last year more than one ton of food was collected that was then distributed to the Biddeford and Saco food pantries.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: