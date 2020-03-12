SACO – Elizabeth ?Betty? Stewart, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house in Scarborough. She was born in Melrose, April 24, 1936, the daughter of Philip and Evelyn Matthews Bryer. Betty attended local schools and graduated from the University of Maine in Farmington with a degree in education. Betty lived in Wakefield, Massachusetts, for several years, then Connecticut where she worked for Fleischmann?s Bakery, Falmouth, Mass., Southwest Harbor, Union, Westford, Mass., and Hollis, Maine.She was a teacher for many years and also taught special education at Massabesic High School. She enjoyed painting, people, having a good time with family and her cat, Mitzie. She was the kindest soul and had a smile for everyone she met. She was predeceased by her husband Neil Stewart.She is survived by four sons, Craig Stewart of Kennebunkport and wife, Terry, Neil Stewart of Saco and companion, Wendy Varney, Glen Stewart of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, and Philip Stewart of Saco and wife, Christine; a daughter Elizabeth A. Stewart of Saco; five grandchildren, Cassie, Cody, Jack, Melissa, and Jonathan and a great-granddaughter, Ellie. Friends and relatives may call Saturday March 14, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco. Spring burial in Union, Maine. Condolences maybe posted to www.dcpate.com For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider: Safe Haven Humane Society1420 Post Road (Rt. 1)PO Box 91Wells ME 04090

