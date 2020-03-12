PALERMO – Sinda Jean Carter Chamberlain, 57 of Palermo passed away unexpectedly on Saturday March 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sinda was born on Jan. 12, 1963 in Bath. She was the daughter of Joel H. and Anne E. Gray Carter and was one of four children.

From a very young age it was obvious she was an animal lover, and a lover of children. She also enjoyed being a home maker.

Approximately 19 years ago, she met the love of her life, her best friend and soul mate James E. Chamberlain. They were married at their home in Waldoboro on March 3, 2010. She and James loved spending time with their grandchildren and being at family get togethers. Sinda was an avid Nascar and football fan, especially ?Gronk?. She would wear her ?Gronk? shirt while watching every football game.

Sinda was predeceased by her father, Joel H. Carter; and several aunts and uncles.

Surviving are her husband, James; her son, Marcus E. Carter and his wife, Rachel and their son, Wyatt and his daughter Morgan; her mother, Anne E. Carter; her brothers, Gary and his wife Deb and Kevin and his wife Jill, her sister, Katrina and her husband Marcel; her stepchildren, Briana, Savannah and James Jr.; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a beloved Nana to several grandchildren and a favorite to many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her three, four-legged children, her dogs, Ruger, Boss and Sasha; and many special friends.

To honor her request there will be no services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ripostafh.com.

