SACO — Several plots are still available for rent in the Saco Community Garden. The Garden, located in Haley Park on King Street in Saco, offers a place for gardeners of all skill levels to rent a plot to plant and grow fresh produce, herbs, and flowers.

The garden features a fenced area of 55 plots and includes a tool shed and shaded picnic area. Each plot is 10 x 10 feet, and is filled with quality loam augmented with MOFGA certified organic compost. Amenities include hand tools, wheelbarrows, water and hoses, composting bins, and convenient parking.

The garden also features one raised plot for gardeners who would find it more convenient for gardening.. Those interested in renting this plot may contact Bruce Martel at [email protected] or 207-409-8410.

Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. When the plots are all rented, potential gardeners can sign up for a waiting list. Register online through the Saco Recreation website: sacorec.com, or in person at the Saco Recreation Center at 75 Franklin St. For more info, visit the garden website at sacocommunitygarden.org, or e-mail [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: