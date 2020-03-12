A plan to reconfigure Portland’s eight mainland elementary schools is being withdrawn from the proposed 2020-2021 school budget amidst uncertainty around the coronavirus, although Superintendent Xavier Botana said he plans to move ahead with the proposal the following year.

“It is responsible to take a step back and work on an implementation plan with a longer timeline, given the amount of questions about the reconfiguration, the challenge of having a meaningful public discussion about it given the restrictions on public meetings and the general uncertainty facing all of us with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Botana said in a news release Thursday.

The proposal, which would have reconfigured the eight schools into four pre-K-2 schools and four schools for grades 3-5, was estimated to save about $1 million in the proposed $122.3 million budget. But the proposal also would mean the elimination of 20 classroom teachers and would jeopardize federal school lunch money reimbursements.

Botana also stressed that he is not proposing, and will not support, an increase in the tax rate beyond the city council’s guidance.

“As a school system, we understand the challenges facing the city’s taxpayers with the upcoming property reassessment,” Botana said in the release. “We are also cognizant of the significant increases we have received from our supportive community in the past two years.”

Botana indicated that even if an increased tax rate was approved by the school board, he would still advocate for the elementary reconfiguration for the 2021-2022 school year.

“I believe elementary reconfiguration is a viable educational move that I am committed to moving forward along with other efficiency measures in the next budget year,” Botana said.

He said he would detail the current elementary reconfiguration proposal in depth at the next Finance Committee meeting, which is currently being scheduled, and would work with the board and others to move the proposal forward with sufficient planning and communication.

Other proposals remain in Botana’s budget, including the elimination of three high school positions, fourth- and fifth-grade Spanish classes, a custodian position and several other reductions.

