Jed and Dilly is the new Portland duo of Jed Bresette and Dilly Davidson, who met at the Music Video Portland Awards in January and have been making music together since then, according to their Facebook page, where they’ve been posting videos of their covers.

The first song they tackled was the 1963 Beach Boys tune “Little Deuce Coupe,” followed by Mickey & Sylvia’s 1956 hit “Love is Strange.”

On March 1, they pivoted from oldies to early ’90s in the form of rock band Extreme’s 1991 power ballad “More Than Words.” Jed and Dilly sped the song up just a little and added a tiny bit of piano and standup bass. Dilly takes on lead vocals, while Jed nails the harmony – and we’re sure you’ll be singing along.

Here’s “More Than Words” :



