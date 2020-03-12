SACO — The city is putting out the word that there are a couple of programs aimed at seniors 65 and 70 years old, respectively, that could help with property taxes.

• Seniors who participate in the Senior Citizen Tax Work-off Program provide assistance to the city in exchange for a credit towards their Saco property taxes. The program is open to qualified citizens, 65 years of age or older, who are current homeowners in Saco for three consecutive years and meet income requirements. Program participants will receive up to a $1,200 property tax credit for 100 hours of service time in a variety of city departments. Training is provided upon acceptance into the program. Applications are due on April 1, and the program begins on May 1.

• The Senior Tax Assistance Match Program provides financial assistance to low income senior citizens who live in the city of Saco. If you are 70 years of age or older, have been living in Saco for 10 consecutive years (as a homeowner or renter), and are eligible for a Maine Property Tax Fairness Credit, you may qualify for a Senior Tax Assistance Match Credit of up to $500. Applications for the program will be accepted for the 2019 tax year and are due on Sept. 1. Those interested must file out an application for the Maine Property Tax Fairness Credit by April 15.

Applications and instructions for both programs are available online at www.sacomaine.org, or are available upon request by contacting Mary Starr, senior volunteer coordinator, at 207-710-2654 or [email protected]

