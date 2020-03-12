SACO — Nomination papers are available now for the Ward 1 School Board election set for June 9, and the deadline for filing them is 4 p.m. April 10.

The election follows the resignation on Dec. 18 of Garrett Abrahamson, who was elected to his second term in November 2018.

Abrahamson said he was resigning due to family and work commitments.

Whomever is elected to fill the Ward 1 seat will serve the remainder of the term, which expires Dec. 6, 2021.

To qualify, those seeking election must live in Ward 1. Nominees are required to submit 35 signatures of qualified voters from Ward 1 for their name to be placed on the ballot. More information is available from the office of Saco City Clerk Michele Hughes.

Ward 1 includes some in-town locations around Shadagee Road; city maps show much of the ward is beyond the Maine Turnpike, follows the Route 112 corridor and includes such areas as Simpson Road, Louden Road, Route 5 (New County Road), Boom Road, and environs.

No candidates had offered to run for the Ward 1 seat in 2015, and Abrahamson was elected as a write-in candidate, with 10 votes. He was unopposed in his bid for re-election in 2018, earning 1,020 votes.

Following Abrahamson’s December resignation, Hughes said that due to timing deadlines for the March 3 Presidential Primary and state referendum election, Mayor Bill Doyle and Kevin Sutherland, who was city administrator at the time, decided to hold the election in June.

Saco voters will cast ballots on the School Budget Validation referendum and the state legislative primaries on June 9 as well as elect a new school board member. In the interim, the board is functioning with six members.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: