OLD ORCHARD BEACH —The Salvation Army of Old Orchard Beachas been awarded a one-year grant from United Way of York County totaling $9,840.

This investment will benefit the following Salvation Army programs: Community Lunch (served Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m.,everyone is welcome to attend), and the Hands-Up Center (which provides emergency food, clothing, and energy assistance to individuals from the towns of Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Biddeford, Dayton and Arundel).

Through the mobilization of people, resources and expertise, United Way of York County works to improve lives across York County. Thanks to the continued support of dedicated individuals, businesses and organizations across the region, this year the United Way is investing in 63 community programs that serve children, youth, adults and families.

“Each year we are very proud to invest financial and in-kind resources into high quality direct services that support York County residents and that align with our strategic priority areas,” said United Way of York County President & CEO Barb Wentworth. “Those areas include providing the best start for our youngest

children, increasing access to healthy foods for children and seniors, engaging youth in meaningful service, and meeting basic needs – all critical components of our collective efforts to build an even stronger York County.”

United Way of York County improves lives by mobilizing people and resources. Founded in 1986, United Way of York County turns every dollar contributed back out into the community at a value of $4.94. To learn more about United Way of York County, visit www.buildcommunity.org or call 207-985-3359.

“At The Salvation Army, where we recognize that ‘need has no season,’ this grant makes a real difference,” Major B. Bryan Smith, Old Orchard Beach Corps commanding officer said. “Many families in the Saco Bay area will benefit from it, year-round. We are very grateful to everyone who made this possible.”

