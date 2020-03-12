TOPSHAM — Mt. Ararat High School music students planning to leave for Nashville early Thursday learned that the trip was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

It’s possible the students may be able to postpone the trip until October instead, Mt. Ararat High School Principal Donna Brunette said Thursday.

There were 29 students who each had to pay around $1,200 for their flights to Nashville, accommodations, tours, concerts and food. Planning for the trip has been underway for about a year, Brunette said. She emailed students Tuesday night about the decision to cancel the trip to Nashville in response to concerns about coronavirus.

Brunette said the students have the option to reschedule the Nashville trip in October at no additional cost. Most were underclassmen, and the two seniors would be allowed to join.

Otherwise, while some smaller costs would be refundable, the airline tickets would not be. There may be exceptions for families who bought insurance, Brunette said.

The coronavirus strain was first reported in Wuhan, China and by Thursday almost 125,000 cases had been reported to the World Health Organization from 118 countries. There are now more than 1,000 cases in the U.S. and the virus can cause fever, coughing, shortness of breath and in some cases, pneumonia and death.

The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic. Maine Gov. Janet Mill announced Thursday the first person in Maine has tested positive for the coronavirus, a woman in her 50s from Androscoggin County.

There had been nine confirmed cases in Tennessee, including two in the same county as Nashville as of Wednesday.

Brunette said Maine School Administrative District 75 administrators met Tuesday to review Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well as measures other schools are taking to avoid impacts from the coronavirus.

“There was a discussion about trips, particularly trips that include flights out of state and so forth, and ultimately we made the decision that we felt it was in our community’s best interest not to have those school-sponsored trips right now,” she said.

The response from students and parents has been mixed, Brunette said. Some families are pleased the trip was canceled and others are frustrated and feel the district is creating fear that shouldn’t exist or question the financial investment they made.

Tom Saucier of Topsham said his son, who is a junior, would have been among the students traveling to Nashville. The students were excited he said, and while some parents had decided they weren’t going to allow their students to go, others including himself planned to allow their children to travel before the district announced its decision to cancel the trip.

“My biggest frustration isn’t necessarily the money but that parent were consulted at all,” he said Wednesday. “It certainly would have been the right path to take.”

Brunette acknowledged Thursday that the decision to cancel was short notice and there wasn’t time to bring parents into the discussion.

“The more we’re hearing, the more we’re feeling it was absolutely the right decision,” she said. And as many events are being canceled in Nashville, “It’s questionable if any of the activities planned for the trip would have been a possibility.”

Wednesday night, the school’s French teacher met with families of students who planned to travel to Franch during April break as part of an exchange program. That trip was also canceled but Brunette said the school hopes to reschedule the trip for October.

Shawn Chabot, Superintendent of MSAD 75, said the coronavirus situation and response is very fluid. Decisions like that to cancel the trip to Nashville is a balancing act.

“You don’t want to put people at undue risk but you also don’t want to be an alarmist,” he said. “You need to balance those and find the appropriate reaction to the current situations.”

