Both the America East Conference and Hockey East announced Thursday the cancellation of their conference tournaments, out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

America East canceled its men’s and women’s basketball championship games this weekend. The University of Maine women’s basketball team was to have played at Stony Brook University on Friday afternoon for the conference title and its automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It is unclear immediately how the league will determine its champion.

The men’s championship between Hartford and Vermont was scheduled for Saturday.

“The decision was made in consultation with the conference’s leadership in light of the recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and everyone on our campuses,” the conference announced in a news release.

Hockey East was to have started its men’s ice hockey tournament with best-of-three quarterfinal series at the home arenas of higher seeds. UMaine would have hosted Connecticut this weekend, starting Friday night.

Several other NCAA athletic conferences on Thursday canceled their league basketball tournaments, including the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference.

In other news related to the virus outbreak:

• The New Balance Nationals Indoor track meet for high school athletes has been canceled. The meet was to be held this weekend at the Armory in New York City. Organizers canceled it late Wednesday night after its medical staff held discussions with the Centers for Disease Control.

Meet director Jim Spier said, “Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and out of concern for the safety of all athletes, coaches and families, we’ve decided it’s in the best interest of all parties to cancel the meet. It’s the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make.”

• The University of Maine softball team’s trip to North Carolina has been canceled. The Black Bears were scheduled to play five games next week: two with Bucknell, two with Elon and one with North Carolina Central.

• New Hampshire postponed all its high school tournament events scheduled for Thursday, including unified basketball semifinals and girls’ basketball semifinals. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association said information on other tournament events “will be forthcoming.”

