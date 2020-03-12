The America East Conference announced Thursday that it has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball championship games this weekend, out of concern for the coronavirus outbreak.

The University of Maine women’s basketball team was to have played at Stony Brook University on Friday afternoon for the conference title and its automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. It is unclear immediately how the league will determine its champion.

The men’s championship between Hartford and Vermont was scheduled for Saturday.

“The decision was made in consultation with the conference’s leadership in light of the recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is a proactive decision to protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and everyone on our campuses,” the conference announced in a news release.

Several other NCAA athletic conferences on Thursday canceled their league tournaments this weekend.

In other news related to the virus outbreak:

• Few fans will be allowed at Alfond Arena in Orono this weekend when UMaine hosts a Hockey East quarterfinal series against Connecticut.

The school announced Thursday morning that “only essential staff and limited family attendance” will be allowed into the arena for the Black Bears’ best-of-three series with UConn. Games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings, and if necessary, on Sunday.

“Hockey East has followed guidance issued by the NCAA and national health officials to make the difficult decision to play this weekend’s hockey quarterfinals without spectators,” said Athletic Director Ken Ralph. “We support the league’s position and appreciate (its) leadership in the face of this public health crisis. I am heartsick for our players and fans who have waited eight years for a quarterfinal series to return to the Alfond. This is a clear case where common sense must overrule our hearts.”

The games will be streamed, free of charge, through the CBS Sports digital platform and will be broadcast on the Black Bear Sports radio Network.

Fans who have purchased tickets will receive full refunds.

• The New Balance Nationals Indoor track meet for high school athletes has been canceled. The meet was to be held this weekend at the Armory in New York City. Organizers canceled it late Wednesday night after its medical staff held discussions with the Centers for Disease Control.

Meet director Jim Spier said, “Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and out of concern for the safety of all athletes, coaches and families, we’ve decided it’s in the best interest of all parties to cancel the meet. It’s the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make.”

