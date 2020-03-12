Community meal – Thursday, March 12, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beef noodle, $5.

Baked haddock – Friday, March 13, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. $10, $5, children can choose fish, pizza or macaroni and cheese.

Baked haddock – Friday, March 13, 4:30-6 p.m., St. Anthony’s Church, Brown Street, Westbrook. $9, $5. To benefit the parish.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 14, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 14, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, homemade pies,and beverages. $8, $3.50.

Roasted turkey dinner – Saturday, March 14, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverages. $10, $4.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: