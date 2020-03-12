Arrests

Jacob R. Hackney, 19, of Portland, on March 2 on a charge of violating condition of release and possession of marijuana, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Scott Profenno, 38, of Main Street, on March 3 on five warrants, on Main Street.

Ja-Quan Darnell Walker, 27, of Main Street, on March 3 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Kyle T. Larkin, 31, on March 4 on a charge of domestic violence with aggravated assault.

Frederick Joseph Roukey, 37, on March 4 on a charge of domestic violence assault, aggravated assault and domestic violence with criminal trespassing, on Stroudwater Street.

Raymond G. Taylor IV, 31, of Prospect Street, on March 4 on a warrant, on Prospect Street.

Christopher A. York, 40, on March 7 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

James A. Alberty, 63, of Windham, on March 3 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Spring Street.

Sultan A. Al Jasham, 25, of Teri Circle, on March 4 on a charge of attaching false plates, on Main Street.

Marta Delgado Bristol I, of Central Street, on March 4 on two counts of assault, on Central Street.

William J. Hoye, 38, of Old Orchard Beach, on March 5 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Darcie A. Serfes, 28, of Portland, on March 5 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Bridge Street.

Sherry A. Petersen, 53, of Portland, on March 5 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Hakim B. Kodi, 32, of Portland, on March 6 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Cumberland Street.

Christopher C. Randall, 27, of Main Street, on March 7 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Brackett Street.

